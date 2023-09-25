CORRECTED: H.K.-based Nomura banker faces exit ban from China amid probe: FT

Newsfrom Japan

A senior banker from Nomura Holdings Inc.'s Hong Kong arm has been prohibited from leaving mainland China, in a move seen as part of an investigation into Bao Fan, a prominent Chinese tech dealmaker, The Financial Times reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the travel restriction on Charles Wang Zhonghe, the Japanese securities firm’s chairman of investment banking for China at Nomura International (Hong Kong) Ltd., is limited to leaving the mainland and he is not in custody.

The move has raised concerns among the foreign business community in China,...