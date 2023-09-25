Osaka World Expo organizer to raise construction cost estimate again

Newsfrom Japan

The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka is raising its estimate of the venue’s construction cost for the second time to about 230 billion yen ($1.5 billion) due to rising material and labor costs, its officials said Monday.

The new estimate will come after the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said in December 2020 that it expects the cost of building the venue to reach 185 billion yen, exceeding the initial estimate of 125 billion yen, due partly to changes in construction plans. Inflation, coupled with a labor shortage, has led to a delay in participating countries ...