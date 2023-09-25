Japan proposes initiative to revive Iran nuclear deal: Iran minister

Newsfrom Japan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says Japan has proposed an initiative to revive a stalled nuclear deal struck in 2015 with Iran and six major powers, including the United States. Amir Abdollahian told Kyodo News on Sunday that any initiative from Japan that aligns with "Iran's interests" would be viewed positively by Tehran. He stated, "We support the constructive role of Japan in reviving the nuclear deal." The Iranian foreign minister did not detail the initiative. He said he received the proposal from the Japanese government when he visited Tokyo in August and met Prime Mi...