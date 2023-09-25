N. Korea allows entry of foreigners from Mon.: Chinese media

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea announced Monday it has allowed the entry of foreigners into the country effective the same day, China's state-run media said. Those entering the country will be required to quarantine for two days, China Central Television said. In late August, the official Korean Central News Agency said North Korea's citizens abroad would be allowed to re-enter the country with one week of quarantine as Pyongyang eased its strict COVID-19 border controls in place since early 2020. However, the report lacked reference to foreigners.