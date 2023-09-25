No tritium found in fish 1 month after Fukushima water release

Newsfrom Japan

No detectable amount of tritium has been found in fish samples taken from waters near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where the discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea began a month ago, the Japanese government said Monday.

Tritium was not detected in the latest sample of two olive flounders caught Sunday, the Fisheries Agency said on its website. The agency has provided almost daily updates since the start of the water release, in a bid to dispel harmful rumors both domestically and internationally about its environmental impact.

The results of the first collected sa...