Japan eyes transporting captured CO2 to Malaysia for storage

Japan is considering shipping captured carbon dioxide to Malaysia for underground storage as part of a decarbonization project in Asia, the industry minister revealed Monday.

The project, which will be Japan’s first shipment of captured CO2 and its storage overseas, is set to start in 2028. Japan and several Southeast Asian countries plan to build an Asia-wide CO2 capture, utilization and storage network by 2030 in hopes of achieving decarbonization and economic growth simultaneously in the region.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura held talks with executives of Petroliam...