Baseball: Veteran Wada pitches Hawks to big win over Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuyoshi Wada threw five solid innings, backed by home runs from Kensuke Kondo and rookie Tomoya Inoue, as the SoftBank Hawks soared to a 10-1 win Monday over the Lotte Marines with potentially big implications for the Pacific League playoff race. Locked in a three-way battle for the two remaining PL playoff spots, the Hawks and Marines both came in trailing the already-crowned league champion Orix Buffaloes by 17 games, with the Rakuten Eagles a further game back in fourth. The one-sided result at Zozo Marine Stadium leaves Lotte a game behind the second-place Hawks, while also trailing the E...