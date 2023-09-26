U.S. to form diplomatic ties with Cook Islands, Niue

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Monday it will establish diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands and Niue, in a move widely seen as part of efforts to roll back China’s expanding influence in a strategically important region.

The announcement was made as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a second meeting with Pacific island leaders in Washington to boost cooperation in areas that matter most for them, including infrastructure building and steps to combat climate change and illegal fishing.

“The United States is committed to ensuring the Indo-Pacific region...is free, open, prosperous and secure,” Bide...