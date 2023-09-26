URGENT: All options on table to counter excess forex moves: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday all options are on the table in countering excessive movements in the currency market, continuing his verbal warnings as the yen edges closer to 150 against the U.S. dollar. Suzuki said at a press conference that the monetary authorities of Japan and other nations share the view that excessive volatility is undesirable, and the government is closely watching market developments with a heightened sense of urgency.