Tokyo stocks fall in morning on wariness over U.S. rate hikes

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as sentiment was dampened by lingering wariness over further interest rate hikes in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 298.77 points, or 0.91 percent, from Monday to 32,379.85. The broader Topix index was down 11.69 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,373.81.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance and machinery issues.