Nissan to make all new cars sold in Europe fully electric by 2030

Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it will make all of its new models sold in Europe fully electric by 2030 as part of efforts to accelerate a shift away from gasoline-run vehicles and adhere to strict environmental regulations in the region.

“EV is the ultimate mobility solution. More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle,” CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. “There is no turning back now.”

The new target comes after the Japanese automaker said in February that it would increase the share of hybrid and all-electric vehicles ...