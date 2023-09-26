Football: Morita sets up opener as Sporting go top in Portugal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita set up the opener as Sporting Lisbon beat Rio Ave 2-0 at home on Monday to go top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Marcus Edwards picked out the bursting run of Morita, who passed across the face of goal for Paulinho to tap home in the 10th minute at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Englishman Edwards lashed home the second from a tight angle in the 26th minute as Sporting claimed their fifth win in the opening six games of the new campaign.

Sporting are on 16 points, ahead of second-place Porto on goal difference.