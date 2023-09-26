Japan keeps economic view in Sept., cautious about global outlook

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Tuesday maintained its assessment of the Japanese economy as recovering moderately, supported by resilient domestic demand, while it warned of downside risks from slowing Chinese growth and monetary tightening abroad.

The same assessment has been used for the fifth straight month in September. The Cabinet Office upgraded its view on corporate profits for the first time since March 2022, saying they are “improving as a whole.” But rising material costs led the view on housing construction to be cut for two months in a row to “weak.”

Japan’s economy grew for a third straight qu...