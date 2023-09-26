Tokyo stocks fall on U.S. interest rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as concerns over the adverse impact of prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes on the global economy spurred selling of technology and auto issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 363.57 points, or 1.11 percent, from Monday at 32,315.05. The broader Topix index finished 13.56 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 2,371.94.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, machinery and electric appliance issues.