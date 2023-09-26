Chinese top diplomat vows “constructive role” for APEC success

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said Tuesday that China is willing to play a “constructive role” in the success of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit to be held in San Francisco in November.

China and the United States have been exploring the possibility of a summit between President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the APEC summit amid an intensifying rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Wang did not clarify whether Xi will attend the San Francisco talks, only saying Beijing is communicating with the relevant parties and will make...