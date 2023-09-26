Baseball: Azuma gem for DeNA puts Giants playoff hopes on rocks

Newsfrom Japan

Katsuki Azuma won a riveting 1-0 pitchers’ duel for his 16th victory of the season as the DeNA BayStars left the Yomiuri Giants hopes of reaching the Central League’s postseason in tatters on Tuesday.

Azuma pitched out of the game’s biggest jam in the second inning at Yokohama Stadium when he struck out Giants pitcher Iori Yamasaki with the bases loaded, and DeNA squeaked out a third-inning run.

The loss left Yomiuri four games back of third place with four games left to play. The BayStars have five.

Azuma (16-2) and Yamasaki (9-5) each struck out six and walked one over eight innings. Azuma a...