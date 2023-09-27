Biden joins auto workers’ strike, 1st for sitting U.S. president

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday walked a picket line with members of the United Auto Workers union in the suburbs of Detroit as the strike against major American automakers stretches into a second week.

It is the first time that a sitting U.S. president has joined a picket line in modern times, according to the White House, which said Biden’s visit is aimed at underscoring his solidarity with unionized American workers and ensuring their jobs are safe as U.S. manufacturing of cars continues.

Biden, who has cast himself as the most pro-union president in U.S. history, appeared on the 12th d...