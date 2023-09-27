Tokyo stocks fall in morning on concerns for U.S. economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by overnight falls on Wall Street amid fears of further U.S. interest rate hikes and their impact on the economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 151.34 points, or 0.47 percent, from Tuesday to 32,163.71. The broader Topix index was down 8.70 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,363.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation and rubber product issues.