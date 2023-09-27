ASML to set up base in Hokkaido, support Japan chip venture Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. said Tuesday it is considering setting up a support center in Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido in 2024 to work with recently-established Japanese chip producer Rapidus Corp.

An ASML official said the company plans to send some 40 to 50 engineers to work in the city of Chitose where they will be tasked with supporting Rapidus.

ASML is one of the leading manufacturers of lithography machines which are essential to the chip-making process. It is also the only maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools used in the manufacturing ...