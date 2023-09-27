Baseball: Ohtani nears 1st home run title after Robert Jr. injury

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, ending his season and all but handing Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani his first American League home run title.

Robert, who suffered a minor sprain to his medial collateral ligament in his left knee, has hit a career-high 38 homers this season and was chasing Ohtani’s 44.

The Cuban hurt his knee while trying to steal second base and was replaced against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He finishes his fourth MLB season batting .264 with 80 RBIs across 145 games.

