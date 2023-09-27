Japan lawmaker indicted in bribery case involving wind power business

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese lower house lawmaker was indicted Wednesday for receiving bribes from a wind power firm in exchange for exercising his influence in favor of the company, prosecutors said.

Masatoshi Akimoto, 48, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the incident came to light, was secretary general of an LDP parliamentary association for promotion of renewable energies. He advocated the enactment of a law on utilizing sea areas for renewable power generation that came into force in April 2019.

According to the indictment, Akimoto received a total of 70 million yen ($470,000) from Masayu...