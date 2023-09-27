Football: Nakamura nets 1st Reims goal as Fukui makes Bayern debut

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Keito Nakamura scored his first goal for Reims in the French Ligue 1 on Tuesday, while 19-year-old Taichi Fukui made his first-team debut for Bayern Munich in the German Cup.

Nakamura, a summer signing from Austrian outfit LASK, scored what turned out to be the winner for Reims in their 2-1 victory away to Lille, chipping past the keeper in the 16th to double their lead at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Mohamed Daramy poked home the 12th-minute opener following a corner for Reims, with Marshall Munetsi setting up both goals. Benjamin Andre’s 78th-minute header gave Lille some hope, but th...