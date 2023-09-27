Tokyo stocks end up as firm China markets offset U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday, as bargain hunting supported by rises in Chinese markets more than offset earlier losses stemming from fears over the effects of further U.S. interest rate hikes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 56.85 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday at 32,371.90. The broader Topix index finished 7.59 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 2,379.53.

On the top-tier Prime Market, main gainers were pharmaceutical, real estate, and oil and coal issues.