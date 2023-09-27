Baseball: Yamasaki outduels Stewart as Buffaloes clip Hawks
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Sachiya Yamasaki threw eight innings to outpitch Carter Stewart Jr. in a 1-0 Orix Buffaloes victory over the SoftBank Hawks in the Pacific League on Wednesday.
At Kyocera Dome Osaka, the left-handed Yamasaki (10-5) reached 10 wins for the first time in his career with the help of his catcher, Kenya Wakatsuki, who drove in the only run with a second-inning homer.
Yamasaki struck out five batters without issuing a walk while surrendering five singles for the Buffaloes, who recently clinched their third straight PL pennant.
Stewart (3-6) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six o...