Mitsubishi Motors eyes ending production in China

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is considering pulling out of car production in China, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, as the Japanese automaker’s sales slump amid a rapid shift to electric vehicles in the country.

Mitsubishi Motors, which halted output in China in March, plans to focus its resources on the Southeast Asian market, the sources said.

The company is holding talks with a local production partner but no formal decision has been made on the matter, a company official said.

In China, local brands have been expanding their market share, while Japanese automakers are struggling...