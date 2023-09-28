Baseball: Mets’ Senga reaches 200 strikeouts in final start of season

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Senga capped a stellar rookie campaign for the New York Mets by recording his 200th strikeout in his final start of the season on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old right-hander looks certain to garner votes for both the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award after finishing the season with 202 strikeouts, a 12-7 record and a 2.98 ERA across 29 starts. He had a no-decision in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins in the nightcap of the doubleheader at Citi Field.

Starting six strikeouts short of the 200 milestone, he fanned eight over five innings, while giving up two runs, both...