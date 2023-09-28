Trading of Evergrande shares suspended on Hong Kong market

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong’s stock exchange on Thursday announced the suspension of trading in embattled property developer China Evergrande Group’s shares, a month after the end of a separate 17-month trading halt imposed for failing to publish its financial results last year.

Trading of two of its subsidiaries -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services -- was also halted on the same day. No reason has been given by the companies for the suspension.

The move came a day after Bloomberg reported that the founder and chairman of the cash-strapped Chinese property giant, Hui Ka ...