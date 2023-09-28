Tokyo stocks plunge on U.S. rate hike concerns, ex-dividend selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Thursday on concerns over prolonged U.S. monetary tightening and investors selling after securing rights for dividends before the end of the fiscal first half.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 499.38 points, or 1.54 percent, from Wednesday at 31,872.52. The broader Topix index finished 34.02 points, or 1.43 percent, lower at 2,345.51.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and land transportation issues.