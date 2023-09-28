Taiwan unveils 1st indigenous submarine amid cross-strait tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan unveiled its first indigenous defense submarine, “Narwhal,” on Thursday in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, in what the island’s leader Tsai Ing-wen described as a milestone in “defense independence” amid cross-strait tensions.

Speaking at a ceremony, Tsai said in front of the naval vessel that the day will forever be remembered for the launch of the submarine designed and built by Taiwanese people. It will undergo testing at sea starting in October and is expected to be delivered to the navy by late 2024, according to local media reports.

Tsai said submarines are vital for the isla...