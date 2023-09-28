Japan space startup postpones lunar lander’s 3rd mission to 2026

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese space startup said Thursday it will postpone the launch of its third lunar lander by a year to 2026 to make design modifications for safer payload transportation and account for procurement delays.

Tokyo-based ispace Inc.'s APEX 1.0 lander, designed to carry payloads of up to 300 kilograms, has been contracted to deliver approximately 95 kg of cargo to the Moon’s south pole as part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program.

The company, whose first attempt to land on the Moon in April was unsuccessful, is planning to send a second lander carrying its own rover and custom...