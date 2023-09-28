Baseball: Eagles move up to 3rd with see-saw win over Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

The Rakuten Eagles twice came from behind against the Orix Buffaloes to move into third place in the Pacific League on the strength of a 9-5 victory on Thursday. The Eagles overcame an early three-run deficit to take the lead before coming from behind again in a five-run eighth at Sendai's Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi. The win lifted Rakuten into third place, a half-game ahead of the Lotte Marines, who were battered 9-2 by the last-place Nippon Ham Fighters in Thursday's other game. Orix's Tomoya Noguchi hit a three-run second-inning homer, but three sparkling innings of relief from Seiryu Uchi ...