Senior U.S., Chinese diplomats hold “in-depth” talks in Washington
Senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats had “in-depth” talks in Washington this week, a State Department official said Thursday, as the two countries explore a summit between their presidents in November.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller disclosed that Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, held a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Wednesday.
The two diplomats in charge of Asian affairs held a “candid, in-depth and constructive consultation on regional issues as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communicati...