Tokyo stocks open flat on Wall St. gains, possible U.S. gov’t shutdown

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks opened flat Friday, as buying after gains on Wall Street overnight was offset by selling amid concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown amid political conflict over federal spending.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 26.80 points, or 0.08 percent, from Thursday to 31,899.32. The broader Topix index was down 6.52 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,338.99.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by textiles and apparel, land transportation, and warehousing and harbor transportation issues. The main decliners were marine transportat...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News