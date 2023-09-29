URGENT: Japan monitoring forex volatility, yen falling sharply: minister
Japan is closely watching volatility in foreign exchange markets and will respond appropriately to rapid movements, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday, noting the yen has been depreciating significantly.
The remarks came after Suzuki was asked if Japanese authorities have a specific level in mind when it comes to currency intervention. The yen has been weakening toward the psychologically important 150 line relative to the U.S. dollar.