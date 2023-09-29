Baseball: MLB rookie Fujinami celebrates as Orioles win AL East

Newsfrom Japan

The Baltimore Orioles won their 10th American League East pennant and first in nine seasons Thursday, with Japanese reliever Shintaro Fujinami securing the title in his MLB debut year. The Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 at Oriole Park for their 100th win this year and while Fujinami did not take the mound on the day, the flamethrower savored the occasion following a tumultuous season. "I'm really happy to experience something like this from my first year in the majors," said the former Hanshin Tigers right-hander, who endured a difficult start to life in North America serving as a startin...