Flights delayed in Japan due to glitch in air traffic control
A system failure in the air traffic control network occurred Friday, delaying flights mainly to eastern Japan, the transport ministry said.
The problem started at around 11:40 a.m. at the ministry’s Tokyo area air traffic control center in Saitama Prefecture, prompting departure restrictions at airports. The system was restored at around 12:20 p.m.
During the disruption, information other than aircraft’s location was not displayed on the control system screen, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.