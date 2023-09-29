CORRECTED: New wave of price hikes, tax-related rule changes await Japan in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese households will see their budgets further squeezed by a new wave of price hikes scheduled for October on food and services, while freelancers and those self-employed may have to shoulder higher tax burdens under a new invoice system.

The persisting effects of a weaker yen, which inflates the prices of imported raw materials, are largely blamed for the price hikes as more and more Japanese firms pass them onto consumers. This, in turn, threatens to dent consumer sentiment when real wages are not rising.

Prices of over 4,500 food items are set to increase in October, the start of the fi...