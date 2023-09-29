Tokyo stocks end lower amid looming U.S. gov’t shutdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as investors were cautious over a potential shutdown of the U.S. government and its impact on the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 14.90 points, or 0.05 percent, from Thursday at 31,857.62. The broader Topix index finished 22.12 points, or 0.94 percent, lower at 2,323.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and electric power and gas issues.