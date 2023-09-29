Japan Display to scrap tie-up with China's HKC amid client concern

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Display Inc. said Friday it will cancel an agreement with Chinese display maker HKC Corp. to jointly build factories in China to produce a next-generation organic electroluminescent display amid its customers' disapproval. Under the agreement announced in April, the two companies aimed at starting mass production of the display in 2025, with HKC covering the costs for factory construction and JDI offering technological expertise. But the Japanese company has decided to scrap the tie-up as some of its clients voiced concern over the plan in which HKC will play a leading role in the operat...