Football: Osako, Muto lead Vissel past F Marinos

Vissel Kobe opened up a four-point lead Friday atop the J-League first division with a 2-0 away win against Yokohama F Marinos, who missed their chance to go top.

Thanks to goals from Yuya Osako and Yoshinori Muto, Vissel moved to 58 points. Third-place Urawa Reds are four points back after they were held 1-1 at home by 17th-place Yokohama FC.

At Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium, the visitors got on the scoreboard via a penalty in the 23rd minute, Osako firing home from the spot after Brazilian defender Eduardo swung his leg upward to block a shot by Muto and clipped the forward’s leg instead.

