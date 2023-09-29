Baseball: DeNA clinch final CL playoff berth with win over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

The DeNA BayStars snapped up the Central League’s final postseason berth Friday with a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the newly crowned champion Hanshin Tigers.

Toshiro Miyazaki had two hits and two RBIs, his fourth-inning double putting the hosts in front for good at Yokohama Stadium.

The Tigers led 3-1 in the fourth after a home run by Yusuke Oyama and Teruaki Sato’s two doubles and two runs. After falling behind, Hanshin loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but were turned back by three DeNA pitchers.

Starter Kenta Ishida made his way off the mound after striking out talented rookie Sh...