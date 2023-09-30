Construction of Japan’s tallest skyscraper begins near Tokyo Station
Construction of a new skyscraper, set to be Japan’s tallest building with a height of about 390 meters, has begun near Tokyo Station, developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. said.
The Torch Tower, expected to be completed in March 2028, will surpass the 330-meter Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, currently the tallest building in the country located in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.
“This is a huge project to update the city’s infrastructure and buildings at the same time,” President Atsushi Nakajima said at a groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday.
“We hope to make it an area that attracts people from all over ...