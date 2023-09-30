Baseball: Ohtani’s jersey tops sales among all MLB players

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani set another milestone Friday when he finished the season with the most popular player jersey in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani, who made the top 10 in 2018 and 2021, is the first Japanese player to reach No. 1 in the tally, based on jersey sales through MLB’s online store since Opening Day.

The two-way player delivered “awe-inspiring performances on the diamond in 2023 that continued to resonate with fans around the world,” MLB said in its announcement.

Ohtani is favored to win his second American League MVP award after leading the league in multiple b...