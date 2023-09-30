Baseball: Kikuchi gets win as Blue Jays reduce magic number to 1
Yusei Kikuchi won his final start of the season Friday after pitching five-plus innings of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Blue Jays reduced their magic number to one by beating a Tampa Bay outfit they look likely to face in the American League Wild Card Series.
Kikuchi (11-6) struck out four, while allowing three runs on five hits and a pair of walks. He left the mound at Rogers Centre with an 8-2 lead after surrendering three straight hits, including a two-run homer, with none out in the sixth.
With the regular season wrapping up Sunday, Toronto sits second i...