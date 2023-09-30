Football: Hosoya brace propels Reysol to 2-1 win over Consadole

Newsfrom Japan

Mao Hosoya struck twice before halftime to spur Kashiwa Reysol to a 2-1 win over Consadole Sapporo in the J-League first division Saturday. Thailand star Supachok Sarachat pulled one back for the hosts in the second half at Sapporo Dome, where Mihailo Petrovic's men were looking for their first win in three games. The victory was the third from the last four games for 16th-place Reysol, who look increasingly likely to avoid relegation after twice slumping to the bottom of the table. Only the bottom side at the end of this season will go down, with three coming up from the second division to ex...