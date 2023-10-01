Japan universities climb rankings in Times global survey

Newsfrom Japan

Several Japanese universities shot up in the latest annual ranking published by British magazine Times Higher Education, with the University of Tokyo rising to 29th, the highest position for a Japanese institution since 2015. In its World University Rankings 2024, the University of Tokyo climbed from 39th place in the previous ranking while Kyoto University jumped from 68th to 55th place. The magazine said the notable rise in the rankings of Japanese institutions was due to a newly added metric on patents. Tohoku University, Osaka University and the Tokyo Institute of Technology were also amon...