Baseball: Ohtani named Angels’ team MVP for 3rd year running

Shohei Ohtani made his first public appearance Saturday since undergoing elbow surgery earlier in the month, attending a ceremony to accept the Los Angeles’ Angels Most Valuable Player award for the third year in a row.

The two-way star received the award, voted by teammates, from Angels General Manager Perry Minasian at Angel Stadium. Right-hander Carlos Estevez was honored as the team’s pitcher of the year.

Ohtani’s previous appearance with the Angels was on the bench during their Sept. 17 game against the Detroit Tigers, two days before the surgery on his right elbow.

The favorite for this ...