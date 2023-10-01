U.S. averts gov’t shutdown at last minute with stopgap funding bill

Newsfrom Japan

A U.S. federal government shutdown was averted at the last minute on Saturday after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a 45-day stopgap funding bill.

A shutdown had seemed almost certain, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unexpectedly pivoted to accept Democratic support to fund government agencies through Nov. 17.

The bill passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 335-91. The new package did not include steep spending cuts that Republicans had sought and additional aid for Ukraine that Democrats, who control the Senate, were pursuing.

The bill was later endorsed 88-9 in a vote i...