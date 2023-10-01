Football: Sociedad's Kubo nets 5th La Liga goal in Basque derby win

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo bagged his fifth goal of the Spanish top-flight football season Saturday as he helped Real Sociedad to a 3-0 Basque derby victory over Athletic Bilbao. The Samurai Blue winger, who was rested for Sociedad's midweek win over Valencia, is tied for second on the La Liga scoring table, one goal behind leader Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. Kubo struck the hosts' second on a counterattack in the 48th minute at Reale Arena, slotting from the right of the area after forward Umar Sadiq flicked the ball into his path. Robin Le Normand opened the scoring from a set piece in the 30th minute...