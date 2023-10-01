Baseball: Yoshida sets Red Sox record, Suzuki’s Cubs miss playoffs

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida set a Boston Red Sox rookie record with his 50th multi-hit game in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Japanese compatriot Seiya Suzuki, meanwhile, fell short of the playoffs with the Chicago Cubs as the Miami Marlins clinched the third and final National League Wild Card berth.

Batting fourth as designated hitter, Yoshida went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the penultimate game of the season against the American League East division champions at Oriole Park.

He drove in Boston’s final run with a fluke ninth-inning double off Baltimore reliever Jacob Webb on a flare hit just...